Apprenticeship program enriches talent pool, enhances readiness

A 6981st Civilian Support Group technician installs communication cabling in a building at Panzer Kaserne, USAG-RP Kaiserslautern. The unit’s Ausbildung zum Systemelektroniker, or System Electronics Technician Apprenticeship program, is one of the various programs the unit implemented to find and grow young craftsmen, providing them with the training and expertise needed to support the unit’s mission. (Courtesy photo by Stefan Lange)

