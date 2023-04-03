Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB LAR supports US vice president visit to Africa, disaster relief efforts in Türkiye

    405th AFSB LAR supports US vice president visit to Africa, disaster relief efforts in Türkiye

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Tracy Mabes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade (left), provides instruction to an Air Force loadmaster at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during a CH-47 Chinook trans-loading operation after a mechanical issue was discovered in one of the C-17 Globemaster strategic transporters supporting the mission. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 7721109
    VIRIN: 230404-A-SM279-718
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 353.16 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB LAR supports US vice president visit to Africa, disaster relief efforts in Türkiye, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB LAR supports US vice president visit to Africa, disaster relief efforts in T&uuml;rkiye

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    AMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT