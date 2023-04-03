405th AFSB LAR supports US vice president visit to Africa, disaster relief efforts in Türkiye

Tracy Mabes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade (left), provides instruction to an Air Force loadmaster at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during a CH-47 Chinook trans-loading operation after a mechanical issue was discovered in one of the C-17 Globemaster strategic transporters supporting the mission. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

