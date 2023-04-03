Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific sailors celebrate the 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific sailors celebrate the 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.1680

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    230331-N-DZ642-1064 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Chief petty officers assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific pose for a photo during a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the 130th chief petty officer birthday. NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support critical to information warfare for the U.S. Navy, as well as for Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bobby Siens)

    Date Taken: 09.02.1680
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday

