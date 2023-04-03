NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific sailors celebrate the 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday

230331-N-DZ642-1064 SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Chief petty officers assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific pose for a photo during a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the 130th chief petty officer birthday. NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support critical to information warfare for the U.S. Navy, as well as for Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bobby Siens)

