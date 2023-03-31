Anchorage FCPOA Pie in the Face

KOREA STRAIT (April 2, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Lucas Howell, right, lays out pies for a Pie in the Face fundraiser organized by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 2, 2023. The FCPOA is a leadership organization that provides morale and mentorship to junior Sailors. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

