    Anchorage FCPOA Pie in the Face [Image 1 of 5]

    Anchorage FCPOA Pie in the Face

    KOREA STRAIT

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    KOREA STRAIT (April 2, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Lucas Howell, right, lays out pies for a Pie in the Face fundraiser organized by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 2, 2023. The FCPOA is a leadership organization that provides morale and mentorship to junior Sailors. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7718084
    VIRIN: 230402-N-HX806-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage FCPOA Pie in the Face [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Class Petty Officer Association
    Pie in the Face
    FCPOA
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

