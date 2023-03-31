AT SEA, Korea Strait (March 31, 2023) - U.S. Navy crash fire rescuemen assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) stand ready next to several MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations aboard the Makin Island, March 31, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the Makin Island and the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 21:09 Photo ID: 7718060 VIRIN: 230331-M-FW664-1171 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.26 MB Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the Flight Deck [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Chad Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.