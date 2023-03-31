POHANG, Republic of Korea (March 30, 2023) – U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a pistol qualification range, March 30. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 7718003 VIRIN: 230330-M-QS584-1101 Resolution: 5631x3167 Size: 3.89 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU Ssang Yong Pistol Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.