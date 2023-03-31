Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, attach an ammunition crate to an MH-60S Knighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, during an ammunition on-load with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), March 31, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
