Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ammunition on-load [Image 3 of 3]

    ammunition on-load

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.1680

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, attach an ammunition crate to an MH-60S Knighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, during an ammunition on-load with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), March 31, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training in order to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.1680
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7716721
    VIRIN: 230331-N-CO784-1021
    Resolution: 2743x1959
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ammunition on-load [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ammunition on-load
    ammunition on-load
    ammunition on-load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    RAP
    ammunition on-load
    USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT