    Vertical Replenishment [Image 4 of 7]

    Vertical Replenishment

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An MH-60S Knighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports ammunition to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), March 31, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations and training to maintain readiness. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grace Lyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7716705
    VIRIN: 230331-N-WE282-1030
    Resolution: 4958x3305
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78

