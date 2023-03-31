USS McFaul Ports in Mayport, Florida

MAYPORT, Fla. (March 28, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Toombs, assigned to Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), mans an M240-B machine gun as the ship ports in Mayport, Fla. March 28, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

