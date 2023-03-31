ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2023) Arleigh Burke-Class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), fires its MK 45 5-inch 54 Caliber Gun during an integrated live-fire event, March 30, 2023. McFaul, as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing its Composite Training Units Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7716371
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-QA919-7031
|Resolution:
|5816x3877
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Conducts Integrated Live-Fire Event [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT