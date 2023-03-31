Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined arms demonstration [Image 8 of 13]

    Combined arms demonstration

    ROMANIA

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron, held a combined arms demonstration on March 31, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 7716110
    VIRIN: 230331-A-GG328-083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 723.71 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined arms demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

