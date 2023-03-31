Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

230331-N-LN782-1248 (Mar. 31, 2023) Recruits prepare to march into Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's during a Pass in Review Ceremony in Great Lakes, Illinois, Mar. 31, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

