U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo during a Bomber Task Force mission at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 24, 2023. This mission is another example of accelerating KC-46A Pegasus employment and building interoperability with partner nations while enabling the capability to execute strategic deterrence. As a force multiplier, the KC-46 provides lethality and additional options to project and connect the Joint Force, while extending the operational reach of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:04 Photo ID: 7714941 VIRIN: 230325-F-PJ095-1205 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.84 MB Location: SAINT CROIX, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52 and KC-46 Aircraft integrate to fly over the Caribbean [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.