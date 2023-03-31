U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo during a Bomber Task Force mission at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 24, 2023. This mission is another example of accelerating KC-46A Pegasus employment and building interoperability with partner nations while enabling the capability to execute strategic deterrence. As a force multiplier, the KC-46 provides lethality and additional options to project and connect the Joint Force, while extending the operational reach of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7714941
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-PJ095-1205
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|SAINT CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 and KC-46 Aircraft integrate to fly over the Caribbean [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
