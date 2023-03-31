Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 and KC-46 Aircraft integrate to fly over the Caribbean [Image 8 of 8]

    B-52 and KC-46 Aircraft integrate to fly over the Caribbean

    SAINT CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo during a Bomber Task Force mission at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 24, 2023. This mission is another example of accelerating KC-46A Pegasus employment and building interoperability with partner nations while enabling the capability to execute strategic deterrence. As a force multiplier, the KC-46 provides lethality and additional options to project and connect the Joint Force, while extending the operational reach of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:04
    Location: SAINT CROIX, VI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 and KC-46 Aircraft integrate to fly over the Caribbean [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Readiness
    KC-46
    BTF

