    Technical director’s ‘passion’ to NUWC Division Newport’s mission highlighted during retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Technical director’s ‘passion’ to NUWC Division Newport’s mission highlighted during retirement ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (from left) receives his retirement certificate from Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings during a retirement ceremony on March 30, 2023. Vien retires on March 31, after nearly 36 years at the command.

