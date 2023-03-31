Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 4 of 6]

    Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial

    BROOKWOOD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.12.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    The interior of the Chapel at the Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial.

    Established by Congress in 1923, the American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. armed forces. ABMC administers 26 overseas military cemeteries, and 32 memorials, monuments, and markers. Follow ABMC on social media to stay connected or visit ABMC.gov.

    (Photo by Warrick Page)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2013
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:57
    Photo ID: 7714375
    VIRIN: 130912-D-GJ885-004
    Resolution: 6144x4096
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: BROOKWOOD, ABE, GB
