    Harlem Globetrotters

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team takes on the Washington Generals in an exhibition game in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mar. 25, 2023. Members of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and their families were able to experience a part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 world tour, courtesy of Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

    StrongerTogether; USArmy; EUCOM

