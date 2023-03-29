Chief Petty Officers Celebrate 130 Years Onboard NAF Atsugi

230331-N-VI040-1020 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, command master chief, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, (center) cuts a cake in celebration of the 130th chief petty officer birthday onboard the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

