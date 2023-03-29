Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officers Celebrate 130 Years Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief Petty Officers Celebrate 130 Years Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230331-N-VI040-1020 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, command master chief, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, (center) cuts a cake in celebration of the 130th chief petty officer birthday onboard the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 06:45
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Chief Petty Officers Celebrate 130 Years Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    CPO
    CNFJ
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Chief Birthday

