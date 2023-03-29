U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Diana Rogers, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) superintendent, poses in front of a utility vehicle at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. Rogers was selected for promotion to chief master sergeant, becoming the first female E-9 in the EOD career field in over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|03.31.2023
|03.30.2023 22:53
|7713147
|230331-F-TE598-2004
|8256x4640
|23.64 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|1
|0
Celebrating Women’s History Month: Why Representation Matters in the Military
