Celebrating Women’s History Month: Why Representation Matters in the Military

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Diana Rogers, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) superintendent, poses in front of a utility vehicle at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. Rogers was selected for promotion to chief master sergeant, becoming the first female E-9 in the EOD career field in over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

