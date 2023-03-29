Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Women’s History Month: Why Representation Matters in the Military

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Diana Rogers, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) superintendent, poses in front of a utility vehicle at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2023. Rogers was selected for promotion to chief master sergeant, becoming the first female E-9 in the EOD career field in over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    This work, Celebrating Women’s History Month: Why Representation Matters in the Military, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Select
    Women's History Month
    EOD
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Team Misawa

