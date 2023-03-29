Dwayne Williams, U.S. Army Signal School deputy commandant, briefs a group of distinguished visitors during a tour of Fort Gordon’s Brant Hall on March 15. The site is one of several buildings undergoing major renovations as part of the installation's new campus.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7712239
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-IO061-0001
|Resolution:
|3318x2679
|Size:
|858.29 KB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Corps: Transformation and progress continue [Image 3 of 3], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS
Signal Corps: Transformation and progress continue
