    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative [Image 8 of 12]

    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    A Fair Display of Innovation and Initiative…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff took part in a Continuous Process Improvement Fair to showcase innovations and initiatives in providing safe, high-quality patient care from a number of clinic, department and directorate areas.
    Submissions included the following entries: Directorate Surgical Services Anesthesia department Planning for Manning; Increasing OR First Case On-Time Starts from the Main Operating Room team with Directorate Surgical Services; Improving DMHRSi [Defense Medical Human Resource System – Internet] Completion at NMRTC Bremerton; Pharmacy Revolution from Directorate of Clinical Support Services; Increase Weight Loss Pre-Op To Improve Post-Op Outcomes in Bariatric Patients, from Director of Administration’s Nutrition Management; Multidisciplinary Weight Loss Clinic from Director of Medical Services Family Medicine team; Improving Efficiency With Technology from Directorate of Branch Clinic’s Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett; Directorate for Surgical Services Ophthalmology department on fixing equipment problems; Endoscopy Clinic on Time Outs Matter – tailer to your department; Endoscopy Clinic with Narcotic Reversal Agent box; NMRTU Everett with Vaccine Receipt Process Standardization and Directorate for Administration Patient Administration with Suitability Screening (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    Continuous Process Improvement Fair

