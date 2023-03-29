AFRL Inspire 2022

Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle delivers opening remarks for AFRL Inspire, a special TEDx-style event at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)
