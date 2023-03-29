Civil Affairs candidates, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, run down a trail carrying five gallon water cans during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina February 3, 2023. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 This work, Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection, by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.