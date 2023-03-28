Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey [Image 1 of 7]

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Gen. James Rainey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Futures Command, serves as the keynote speaker Mar. 29 at the AUSA Global Force Symposium. His topic was transforming the Army for war-winning future readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 7709943
    VIRIN: 230329-A-NG080-0003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.03 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Gen. James Rainey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    Army Futures Command
    Gen. James Rainey
    AUSA Global Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT