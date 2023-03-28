Photo of a portion of the Quillayute Sea dike, in Quillayute, La Push, Washington, currently only visible at low tide. Repairs to the Quillayute Sea dike protecting the Quileute Tribe’s 800-year-old fishing village, will begin this fall.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7709701
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-VA654-259
|Resolution:
|3024x4004
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|LA PUSH, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers dike repairs will protect 800-year-old fishing village [Image 4 of 4], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
