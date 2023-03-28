Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers dike repairs will protect 800-year-old fishing village [Image 4 of 4]

    Corps of Engineers dike repairs will protect 800-year-old fishing village

    LA PUSH, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of a portion of the Quillayute Sea dike, in Quillayute, La Push, Washington, currently only visible at low tide. Repairs to the Quillayute Sea dike protecting the Quileute Tribe’s 800-year-old fishing village, will begin this fall.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:13
    VIRIN: 230328-A-VA654-259
    Location: LA PUSH, WA, US 
    This work, Corps of Engineers dike repairs will protect 800-year-old fishing village [Image 4 of 4], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers dike repairs will protect 800-year-old fishing village

    Navigation
    USACE
    Coastal
    Dike Repair
    Seattle District
    Tribal Community

