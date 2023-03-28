Rabung speaks with Chris Melder (center) and Christiansen about Red Cockaded Woodpecker conservation efforts on Fort Polk.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7709053
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-NY219-758
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ph.D. candidate visits Fort Polk for dissertation information [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ph.D. candidate visits Fort Polk for dissertation information
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT