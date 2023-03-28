Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Brigade Honors Women's History Month [Image 5 of 5]

    Raider Brigade Honors Women's History Month

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    "My mother and sister served in the Army and I hope to continue to show other females they too can succeed. The possibilities are endless." 1st Lt. Angela Delaney

    Women's History Month

