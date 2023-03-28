U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Shane Balkcom, 336th Training Squadron learning program manager, shows a student how to create basic algorithm blocks at Back Bay Elementary School on March 23, 2023. The 336th TRS collaborated with Back Bay Elementary to teach 4th grade students the basics of computer programing through a seven week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:48 Photo ID: 7709017 VIRIN: 230323-F-NO318-1028 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.19 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 336th TRS instructors teach local 4th grade students programming [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.