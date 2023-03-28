Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    336th TRS instructors teach local 4th grade students programming [Image 4 of 4]

    336th TRS instructors teach local 4th grade students programming

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Shane Balkcom, 336th Training Squadron learning program manager, shows a student how to create basic algorithm blocks at Back Bay Elementary School on March 23, 2023. The 336th TRS collaborated with Back Bay Elementary to teach 4th grade students the basics of computer programing through a seven week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

