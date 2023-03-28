Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Spike participates in training to teach Soldiers combatives [Image 2 of 2]

    Steel Spike participates in training to teach Soldiers combatives

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Karen Sampson 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Mark Leslie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director, demonstrates fighting positions. The positions including front headlock, escape from a rear headlock, front choke and a rear choke.

    This work, Steel Spike participates in training to teach Soldiers combatives [Image 2 of 2], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

