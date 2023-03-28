Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt civilian honored for valor. [Image 6 of 6]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Jacqueline Melcher, director of the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Installation Management Division, performs a smudging ceremony for her husband, Tech. Sgt. Robert Melcher, as Maj. Dustin Honious, 445th Security Forces Squadron commander, looks on during a ceremony March 28, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The smudging was part of a ritual in which Jacqueline Melcher, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, received the Command Civilian Award for Valor for her actions in October when the Melchers and Honious came upon a fiery, head-on vehicle crash in nearby Chester Township. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

