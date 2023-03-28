Jacqueline Melcher, director of the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Installation Management Division, performs a smudging ceremony for her husband, Tech. Sgt. Robert Melcher, as Maj. Dustin Honious, 445th Security Forces Squadron commander, looks on during a ceremony March 28, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The smudging was part of a ritual in which Jacqueline Melcher, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, received the Command Civilian Award for Valor for her actions in October when the Melchers and Honious came upon a fiery, head-on vehicle crash in nearby Chester Township. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:43 Photo ID: 7709006 VIRIN: 230328-F-JW079-1071 Resolution: 3000x2153 Size: 936.52 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Hometown: PINE RIDGE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patt civilian honored for valor. [Image 6 of 6], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.