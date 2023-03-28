Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington on being Airlifter of the Week!



As a client systems operations technician, she provides network and voice support for U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force, 374th Airlift Wing, and 35 tenant units. She led and trained 19 new members in-conjunction with local experts to configure 1,700 computers, completed the task 3 days ahead of schedule, and earned the praise of the USAF Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Operations.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7707908 VIRIN: 230303-F-DY012-0052 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 5.97 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.