    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As a client systems operations technician, she provides network and voice support for U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force, 374th Airlift Wing, and 35 tenant units. She led and trained 19 new members in-conjunction with local experts to configure 1,700 computers, completed the task 3 days ahead of schedule, and earned the praise of the USAF Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Operations.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Airman 1st Class Margaux Washington!

