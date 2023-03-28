USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts a Burial-at-Sea

The ship’s honor guard bows their heads for a prayer during a burial-at-sea on an aircraft elevator aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem certification. (Photo edited black and white.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)

