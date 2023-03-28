Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts a Burial-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts a Burial-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    The ship’s honor guard bows their heads for a prayer during a burial-at-sea on an aircraft elevator aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem certification. (Photo edited black and white.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts a Burial-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    burial at sea
    Honor guard
    honor
    flag detail
    Funeral

