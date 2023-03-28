Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educating professional aviators: Laughlin flight simulators help pilots soar [Image 4 of 4]

    Educating professional aviators: Laughlin flight simulators help pilots soar

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cory Gutierrez, 434th Training Squadron instructor pilot, gives insight on the
    lessons students learn while in phase 1 of pilot training on Feb. 22, 2023, at Laughlin Air Force, Texas.
    During phase 1, students start with a world-class academic program where they learn about pilot
    physiology, weather, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
    David Phaff)

    This work, Educating professional aviators: Laughlin flight simulators help pilots soar [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Laughlin AFB
    UPT
    Simulator flight training
    training future pilots

