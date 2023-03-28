Educating professional aviators: Laughlin flight simulators help pilots soar

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cory Gutierrez, 434th Training Squadron instructor pilot, gives insight on the

lessons students learn while in phase 1 of pilot training on Feb. 22, 2023, at Laughlin Air Force, Texas.

During phase 1, students start with a world-class academic program where they learn about pilot

physiology, weather, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

David Phaff)

