    Cobra Warrior 23-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Cobra Warrior 23-1

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornet takes-off at Royal Air Force Waddington, England, prior to a training mission during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 March 21, 2023. Finland is among six other nations participating in this iteration of Cobra Warrior, increasing interoperability between NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    This work, Cobra Warrior 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/A 18c Hornet
    Finnish air force
    Liberty Wing 48FW
    cobra warrior 23 1

