A Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornet takes-off at Royal Air Force Waddington, England, prior to a training mission during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 March 21, 2023. Finland is among six other nations participating in this iteration of Cobra Warrior, increasing interoperability between NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

