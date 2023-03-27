A Finnish Air Force F/A-18C Hornet takes-off at Royal Air Force Waddington, England, prior to a training mission during Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 March 21, 2023. Finland is among six other nations participating in this iteration of Cobra Warrior, increasing interoperability between NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7705486
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-UJ371-454
|Resolution:
|2372x1334
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Warrior 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT