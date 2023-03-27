Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jets and JTACS; US Army Special Forces, the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia come together to rehearse call for CAS [Image 2 of 5]

    Jets and JTACS; US Army Special Forces, the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia come together to rehearse call for CAS

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A JTAC with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), calls for close air support during Exercise Neptune Strike 23 on Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Feb. 27, 2023. Neptune Strike 23 is the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the alliance in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    This work, Jets and JTACS; US Army Special Forces, the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia come together to rehearse call for CAS [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

