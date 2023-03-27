III Armored Corps, Fort Hood commanding general updates community at military relations council event

III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe talks with Ken Cox, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (Central Texas) at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee meeting and luncheon March 23, 2023. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee puts on these events regularly in the area, with the goal of connecting the community to what is happening in and around Fort Hood. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

