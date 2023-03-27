Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps, Fort Hood commanding general updates community at military relations council event

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    III Armored Corps

    III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe talks with Ken Cox, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (Central Texas) at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee meeting and luncheon March 23, 2023. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee puts on these events regularly in the area, with the goal of connecting the community to what is happening in and around Fort Hood. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Chamber of Commerce
    Readiness
    III Armored Corps

