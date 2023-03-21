Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Conducts Tactical Leadership Program

230224-N-NO777-1001 SPAIN (Feb. 24, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, bottom, and a French Rafale aircraft fly over Spain during a tactical Leadership Program event, Feb. 24, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
Carrier Strike Group 10 Participates in Spain's Tactical Leadership Program
