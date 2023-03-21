Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Conducts Tactical Leadership Program [Image 7 of 7]

    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Conducts Tactical Leadership Program

    SPAIN

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230224-N-NO777-1001 SPAIN (Feb. 24, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, bottom, and a French Rafale aircraft fly over Spain during a tactical Leadership Program event, Feb. 24, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 09:17
    Photo ID: 7701991
    VIRIN: 230224-N-NO777-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Conducts Tactical Leadership Program [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier Strike Group 10 Participates in Spain&rsquo;s Tactical Leadership Program

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

