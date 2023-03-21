U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Williams, veterinary food inspector, crawls in a gas mask during Rheinland-Pfalz Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 07:45
|Photo ID:
|7701899
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-RX599-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rheinland-Pfalz Best Warrior Competition Chièvres Air base [Image 2 of 2], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
