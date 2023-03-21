Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 8 of 8]

    Training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Humvee is used as part of training operations March 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 7701627
    VIRIN: 230317-A-OK556-525
    Resolution: 888x487
    Size: 125.64 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

