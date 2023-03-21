Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    TYRRHENIAN SEA

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230323-N-KL637-2056 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W Bush CSG, presents a plaque to President of Sicilian Region Renato Schifani aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allies in Action: Sicilian Leaders Visit George H.W. Bush

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

