230323-N-KL637-2056 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W Bush CSG, presents a plaque to President of Sicilian Region Renato Schifani aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

