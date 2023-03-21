CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 25, 2023) – Visitors from all over Japan tour the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during the 27th annual Spring Festival celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaleb J. Sarten)

