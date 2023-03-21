CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 25, 2023) — Ensign Siena Woodall assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) hands out leaflets to visitors of the 27th annual Spring Festival celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For the first time in four years, CFAY held the Spring Festival event to foster friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

