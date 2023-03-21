Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louder and Prouder [Image 3 of 3]

    Louder and Prouder

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron bio-environmentalist Jarrett Louder fills out documents at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 22, 2023. Louder planned to restart a program aimed at engaging and educating members on how the small things they do affect their surroundings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 7699779
    VIRIN: 230322-F-MU509-1037
    Resolution: 6439x4600
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louder and Prouder [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Louder and Prouder
    Louder and Prouder
    Louder and Prouder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louder and Prouder

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bio-Environmental
    17th TRW
    17th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT