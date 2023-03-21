Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TCCC Training [Image 3 of 3]

    TCCC Training

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army Advisors assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Ft. Benning, Ga., March 24. Advisors training TCCC to build the medical skills necessary to serve on small advisor teams anywhere in the world. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 7698624
    VIRIN: 230322-A-JZ147-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.15 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC Training [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TCCC Training
    TCCC Training
    TCCC Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT