Army Advisors assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Ft. Benning, Ga., March 24. Advisors training TCCC to build the medical skills necessary to serve on small advisor teams anywhere in the world. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|7698624
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-JZ147-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|15.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCC Training [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT