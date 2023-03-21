Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area [Image 3 of 4]

    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Hawai’i County Police Department held their first-ever Law Enforcement Torch Run Kickoff at U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area with more than a dozen supporting agencies in attendance, March 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 7698287
    VIRIN: 230322-A-OV743-493
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area
    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area
    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area
    First-ever Hawai’i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First-ever Hawai&rsquo;i County Torch Run Kickoff Held at Pōhakuloa Training Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torch Run
    Army Partnerships
    USAG Hawaii
    Hawaii Special Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT