    USS Paul Hamilton Freshwater Washdown

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230316-N-NH267-1001 ARABIAN SEA (March 16, 2023) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Serena Vigil washes down the aft missile deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 16, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
