    Dr. Ali Alkandari: Ramadan cultural brief [Image 3 of 5]

    Dr. Ali Alkandari: Ramadan cultural brief

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    Dr. Ali A. Alkandari, an Arabic and Islamic Studies expert, educates U.S. service members and coalition partners on Ramadan at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 14, 2023. Dr. Alkandari spoke on the significance of Ramadan, what to expect in Kuwait during Ramadan, and some cultural courtesies to observe. Having a better comprehension of the host nation’s culture allows for deeper understanding, mutual respect and lasting partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Ramadan
    Kuwait
    Partnership
    Cultural Brief

