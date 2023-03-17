Dr. Ali Alkandari: Ramadan cultural brief

Dr. Ali A. Alkandari, an Arabic and Islamic Studies expert, educates U.S. service members and coalition partners on Ramadan at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 14, 2023. Dr. Alkandari spoke on the significance of Ramadan, what to expect in Kuwait during Ramadan, and some cultural courtesies to observe. Having a better comprehension of the host nation’s culture allows for deeper understanding, mutual respect and lasting partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

