    Cobra Gold 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Cobra Gold 2023 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230228-N-JC800-0201 SATTAHIPP, Thailand (Feb. 28, 2023) - Adm. John Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), center, speaks to military service members from Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and United States during the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold 2023, Feb. 28. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDSU-1
    COBRA GOLD
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACOM

