    Softbank Conducts Site Survey Onboard CFAY [Image 7 of 7]

    Softbank Conducts Site Survey Onboard CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 15, 2023) SoftBank technicians guided by Master-at-Arms Second Class Marvin Tolentino, test cell phone and radio coverage inside the Brig onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Softbank Conducts Site Survey Onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    SoftBank

