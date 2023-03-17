YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 15, 2023) SoftBank technicians guided by Master-at-Arms Second Class Marvin Tolentino, test cell phone and radio coverage inside the Brig onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 00:15 Photo ID: 7689401 VIRIN: 230314-N-BB059-1014 Resolution: 6937x4625 Size: 5.21 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Softbank Conducts Site Survey Onboard CFAY [Image 7 of 7], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.