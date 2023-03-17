SEA OF JAPAN (March 18, 2023) – Damage Controlman Fireman Anthony Gonzales, from Newman, California, uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager to search for hot spots during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Sea of Japan, March 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 06:34 Photo ID: 7688791 VIRIN: 230318-N-UA460-0147 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Damage Control Drill While Operating in the Sea of Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.