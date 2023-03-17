USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230318-N-OX847-1004 ADRIATIC SEA (March 18, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Aaron Burdorf, top, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Nomar Rodriquez, both assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, install an ALQ-218 missile pod on an E/A-18 G Growler aircraft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 18, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

